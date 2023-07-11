Three levers to reduce a wineryâ€™s energy footprint

C

hristophe Gaviglio, an engineer specialising in farming equipment and precision winegrowing with the French Vine & Wine Institute, believes that energy sobriety, optimisation of existing equipment and technological innovation are the three ways to leverage energy savings at a winery. He explains how and why.

At winery level, what do you mean by energy sobriety?

Christophe Gaviglio: It’s all about using less energy, but in a proactive way. Making technical choices that require fewer interventions, learning how to eco-drive or choosing a less powerful tractor are all measures that can promote greater energy sobriety. As the most expensive intervention is the one that is of no benefit, producers should be able to treat their vines only when disease pressure calls for them to do so.

How can existing equipment be optimised?

This follows on from the choice of technical processes. Leaf removal, which requires a lot of energy, is a prime example. By replacing equipment, winegrowers can guide their choice towards the least energy-intensive tools to achieve greater sobriety. This type of common sense can be transposed to all interventions, like choosing the economy mode for the power grip, which can save up to 30% in fuel for the same job. The mode is also suitable for using the sprayer at the start of the season. As the canopy is less dense, the need for forced-air pressure is lower. The same is true for tillage. By choosing not to go down as deep for hoeing between the rows for example, you can save up to 50% in fuel. Also, by increasing the rate of work, fuel can be saved without compromising on the efficiency of the work accomplished. The combination of two types of equipment for a single pass increases instant fuel consumption but improves the overall gains in energy.