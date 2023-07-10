All-star rugby cast Alldritt, Jelonch and Baille to flank Plaimont appellation wines

I

n the run-up to the rugby World Cup in 2023, South-West France co-operative winery Plaimont has jumped at the privilege of having three French international rugby players in its midst to promote its wines labelled under three appellations. Despite the gruelling training requirements for France’s national team members between now and September, GrÃ©gory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch and Cyril Baille have shown particularly willing to promote the vineyards of their home region.

Jelonch was born in Vic-Fezensac and is the son of an AOC Saint-Mont winegrower who belongs to the co-operative winery. It was therefore pretty much a foregone conclusion that he would agree to associate his image with that of the winery and its vineyards. “We have known Anthony since he was child and would hang out in the winery with his father. He immediately agreed to become an ambassador and even paved the way for his two partners to come along too”, explains Plaimont managing director, Olivier Bourdet-Pees. Even though he is busy recovering from a serious injury to ensure he makes it in time for the selection in September, Jelonch did not have to try too hard to persuade his long-standing mates GrÃ©gory Alldritt and Cyril Baille to join him. The two players battled out the Top 14 final before becoming a part of the vineyard promotion thrust for Plaimont.

Due to his local connections, Jelonch is partnering with the Saint-Mont appellation whilst fellow Gers native Alldritt represents PGI CÃ´tes de Gascogne and Haut-Pyrenees-born Baille takes on the role of ambassador for AOC Madiran. “Just like on the pitch, they have prioritised team spirit and only agreed to lend their image to the three appellations on the proviso that the three be showcased at the same time, and that one should not get preferential treatment over the others”, added Bourdet-Pees.