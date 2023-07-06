Cognac company Courvoisier aims to protect oak forests

&

ldquo;The Loire Valley oak forests are the primary source of quality oak in Europe, but unfortunately they are starting to suffer from the effects of climate change. Recent and recurrent droughts and heatwaves have seriously weakened some trees, which have become the target of attacks by insects and fungi, damaging the wood and lowering its quality”, laments Claire Quinones, head of wood sales at the Centre-West-Aquitaine regional division of the national forestry commission.

Quinones has thanked Cognac company Courvoisier for its 425,000 euros in financial support over four years, via the forestry commission’s ‘acting for the forest’ endowment fund, which will be used to finance research by commission experts, France’s national institute for agricultural, food and environmental research (INRAE) and the University of OrlÃ©ans. The study is designed to provide a better understanding of the pests which colonise the trees, lead to oak die-back and the lower quality of the timber, but also to assess why some trees are affected and not others. The study also aims to better anticipate and prevent damage.

“Through our collaboration, we hope to help preserve our forests and strengthen their resilience so that we can pass on a healthy woodland heritage to future generations”, explained Richard Costa-Savelli, managing director of Courvoisier.

Woodland die-back has become a complex and multifactorial phenomenon leading to a widespread and progressive decline in tree vigour which can cause extensive mortality. As part of the project, nine state forests in the Loire Valley will be studied.

Research in the field will include taking samples of the insect populations and fungi involved in tree colonisation, particularly sessile oaks. The measurement campaigns will include trapping insects, collecting sawdust produced by the insects that bore the trees and the simultaneous characterisation of trees and the conditions in which they and tree stands sampled grow.