The young generation of Alsace winegrowers is true to its roots

he group of young winegrowers belonging to the Alsace independent winegrowers’ organisation (Synvira) has around fifty members. Twenty-four of them met on Monday 26 June at the chÃ¢teau of the Saint-Etienne brotherhood in Kientzheim for a two-stage presentation – firstly to the trade between 2 and 6pm, then to the general public, from 7 to 10pm. Each of them presented four wines, three of which had to be from a Grand Cru, a designated site or a village appellation.

“Terroir is at the core of the group”, stressed Victor Roth, a winegrower in Soultz, who heads it. Audrey and LoÃ¯c Weinzaepfel from the same village, agree: “Terroir delivers characterful wines”, they said. The brother and sister started producing wine in 2019 in order to relaunch sales of bottled wines “showing respect” for their old vines. Five of their twelve hectares of vines are over 65 years old. “They enable us to make fine wines that are dry and balanced with great tension and length on the palate. They create emotions, whatever the grape variety”.

In Nothalten, Marine Sohler, who is at the helm of a 12-hectare estate with her sister Lydie, shares the same desire to “focus as much as possible on dry wines. Our signature style is for our wines to have a little more sourness. This is an evolution of the style of wines our parents made, but not a revolution”, she stresses.

In 2021, Charlotte Boxler at Domaine Justin Boxler in Niedermorschwihr fermented her Pinot gris and Gewurztraminer wines as dry. “You have to take full advantage of our rich, varied soils – in my case mostly granite – to produce more clear-cut wines”. This change in style is aimed at breaking with the traditional image of Alsace wines, which are more often taken out of cellars just for Christmas and New Year occasions.

Antoine BarthelmÃ© at Domaine Albert Mann in Wettoslsheim has chosen to ensure a seamless transition from the previous generation. “I take a leaf out of the book of the generation that came before me. My parents, my aunt and uncle did a great job”. The family-run company has been organic for the past thirty years and biodynamic for twenty-five years. “Our wines are entirely matured in stainless steel and they age very well. I don’t see why I should change the style of them! My role is more about rising to the challenges of climate change”.