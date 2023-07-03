Ukrainian winegrowers escape the war for a visit to Languedoc

T

wenty or so Ukrainian winegrowers based near Kiev, Odessa and Kherson escaped the war to spend a week in the South of France and Spain.

“They are all attending courses on sustainable winegrowing funded by the international trade centre aimed at connecting small companies in developing countries with international markets”, explains Gheorghe Arpentin, a winegrower himself and the former director of the Moldovan national wine bureau. It was his idea for the winegrowers to take part in the trip and broaden their knowledge.

After securing a temporary permit to leave the country, members of the group flew from Moldova, Poland and Romania and landed in Montpellier on Sunday May 28. The next morning, escorted by a civil servant from the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture who spent all week with them, the winegrowers discovered Domaine de Rieucoulon and ChÃ¢teau de Flaugergues, in Montpellier, “both wineries at the cutting edge in terms of winemaking technology, with perfect control over temperatures and gravity-fed facilities”, adds Arpentin.

On Tuesday morning, the growers travelled to the Aude department, after visiting Virgile Joly. First they stopped at ChÃ¢teau de l’Hospitalet, owned by GÃ©rard Bertrand, “a touchstone for wine tourism and biodynamic winegrowing” and spent the end of the day at the experimental facilities at Pech Rouge, near Narbonne.

Arpentin savoured the moment: “It reminded me of my placement in Montpellier studying the antioxidant capacity of grape seeds from 1990 to 1993 when I spent a lot of time in Gruissan and the winemaking facilities in Narbonne. I arrived with a passport from the Soviet Union and when I returned, there was no USSR! I was asked a lot of questions before I was given a Ukrainian passport”, remembers Arpentin, visibly moved. He would subsequently take Moldovan citizenship.

At Pech Rouge, the group tasted wines made from the Bouquet resistant grape varieties. “The winegrowers are considering planting some in years to come to reduce the use of pesticides”, said a delighted Arpentin.

The following day, the Ukrainians met Jean-Marie Fabre, head of the French independent winegrowers’ association, along with FranÃ§ois-RÃ©gis Boussagol and Samuel Masse, vice-chairman of the European federation of independent winegrowers (CEVI), “an organisation several of the winegrowers would like to join”, stressed Arpentin.

The tour ended in Spain. “We went to the PenedÃ¨s region to see Cava producers who have a strong commitment to organic and biodynamic winegrowing, and finished our trip in Priorat, where water resources are very limited”, concluded Arpentin. The final visit was of particular interest to producers in the Kherson region where the issue of water has become a major concern after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed.