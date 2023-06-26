“Changing the image of a country takes one or two generations”

H

ow did the Montes Wines project come about?

Montes started as a small project in the late 1980s. My three partners and I originally viewed it as a “retirement project” for the future but after just two years, we had already met our five-year target of selling 30,000 cases and realised that it was more serious than planned. The business grew constantly and is now the 4th largest in Chile, the first for export sales above 40 dollars per case. The average export price per case for Chile is 30 dollars, ours is 80 dollars, and our basic range retails for 20 dollars a bottle in the US. I ascribe its success to the very complementary skills of the founding partners in four different areas. Twenty years’ experience in buying grapes for ViÃ±a Undurraga and ViÃ±a San Pedro had also shown me where the best fruit was. We now have 1,000 hectares of vineyards across our estates.

After establishing vineyards in Apalta, Marchigue and northern Chile, along with Argentina, you took Montes Wines to the ChiloÃ© archipelago in Patagonia in 2017. Why venture into such inhospitable territory for vineyards?

I like sailing and I go to Patagonia where there are 5,000 islands, and this is when I discovered the island of Mechuque. It’s at the same latitude as New Zealand but there’s the Humboldt Current so it’s very cold there. Dreams are meant to be fulfilled and not to be sat on. So I established a 2-hectare vineyard on an island in the gulf and planted 7 varieties – Sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot noir, Albarino, Pinot grigio, Riesling and GewÃ¼rztraminer. We are monitoring bud burst, veraison, ripening and other aspects. It’s not the perfect land for vineyards but the climate is getting better. We have 3,000 mm of rainfall a year, no frost and the water in the gulf is 1°C higher than at Valparaiso, but we do have a lack of temperature to achieve perfect ripeness in summer. So we are working a lot on vineyard management. 2023 is the first harvest so we’ll have more grapes for trials. This year there is a lot of acidity so sparkling wine seems like the only possibility so far and we use malolactic fermentation to tame the acidity. I consider it as a small laboratory for climate change – it’s very expensive but if we end up with a good product then we will develop it. We might even reach 10-15 hectares.

Do you have other projects in the pipeline?

Our next step is in Portugal, with the Roquete family of Quinta do Crasto. We want to put together our skills in Colchagua and the Douro and produce one or two labels. It’s still the very beginning of our project.

You chose to launch your wines via La Place de Bordeaux. Tell us about your experience?

Selling the Muse label via the Place de Bordeaux is a new project. It’s challenging because we already have good distribution and need to be careful with our distributors, which is why we couldn’t take an existing label. So we went to Maipo and established a fermage arrangement with a possible purchase option in the future. Muse is a tribute to all the women in my life, my mother, my wife, my daughters and my granddaughters. Even the label is feminine. I’d been thinking about going to La Place for about ten years. My friends felt we didn’t need La Place, and we would make more money with our existing distributors because marketing via La Place requires an investment, but top Chilean wineries are going there. We did a roadshow and 5 Bordeaux negociants wanted to sell our wines. We launched them last October and sold all of the 6,000 bottles in just 2 weeks, which Mathieu Chadronnier claimed was a very unusual success. We kept volumes low to start because we didn’t know how it was going to go. We subsequently produced 12,000 bottles of the 2021 vintage which will be launched in October 2023. Bigger volumes mean Mathieu Chadronnier can create a wine library. Many of our own distributors bought some of the wines too! I see a potential for us to sell 60,000 bottles and I’m considering selling our Argentinean wines Kaiken Mai there. Being at La Place is definitely a matter of prestige. I’m very proud of our success. You become more solid when you are part of La Place.

You were chairman of Vinos de Chile until the beginning of June. What were your aims during your two tenures?

My goals were to improve price points for Chilean wine and develop exports. I wanted Chile to be treated fairly in the international marketplace. We have so much to show and the market is paying basic prices for our products, though it’s also true that there are many wineries still doing this and that’s not helping. We only focused our budget on high-end wines. Changing the image of a country takes one or two generations, but you have to start somewhere. Also, our agreement with China was so successful that we are trying to replicate this with India. China was nothing twenty years ago and it’s now the leading destination for Montes wines. India is still pretty untouched and could be the next China if we reach an agreement with them.

Many tout CarmenÃ¨re as Chile’s flagship grape. What is your opinion?

For some inexplicable reason, people want to put a label on wine countries, like Malbec in Argentina, Tannat in Uruguay etc. In Argentina, we put a lot of effort into pushing Cabernet but people want Malbec. At first we had the wrong sites, vineyard management techniques, winemaking processes etc for CarmenÃ¨re but now we have much more knowledge and it’s doing well but we still sell eight times more Cabernet than CarmenÃ¨re. However the Cabernet graph is flat and CarmenÃ¨re is growing. Personally, I prefer diversity.

What do you consider to be your greatest professional achievement?

Most of the industry in Chile recognises that we showed the path towards quality. We brought renewed, virus-free plant material into Chile, for example, and established our own nursery. We planted on hillsides, not the valley floor, which was what everyone did at the time. After our success, people started to plant vineyards on hillsides in Chile. We developed new wine regions, like Apalta, where other companies like Casa Lapostolle then ventured into. My consultancy work enabled me to share what I learnt at Montes with other producers. When we started Montes Wines, companies were afraid to compete with France in export markets in the higher quality wine segments. I think at Montes we have contributed a lot to better quality wine in Chile.