Which invasive species truly threaten vineyards?

ldquo;The invasive species that, more than all the others, it is vital to try and prevent spreading are Xylella Fastidiosa, which is responsible for Pierce’s Disease, and Popilla Japonica (or Japanese beetle) which loves to feed on many plant species, including our vineyards”, explains JÃ©rÃ´me Jullien, France’s national expert in biological monitoring.

Xylella Fastidiosa

The threat is not one insect, but the sap-feeding insects (leafhoppers, treehoppers…) that act as vectors for the disease. The bacterium has the ability to colonise the water-conducting system or xylem of multiple plants through insect bites. To date, it has been identified in vineyards in Portugal and Spain. In France, it has been spotted on myrtle-leaf milkwort in southern Corsica, in the Provence-Alpes-CÃ´te d’Azur region and in Occitania.

“The disease is truly problematic in that there are no curative means to combat it. It is a priority quarantine pest and any sightings of it should immediately be reported to the agricultural authorities or the national plant surveillance network FREDON”, stresses Jullien. The symptoms are lack of cold hardening and persistent petioles, drying of leaf blades, leaf chlorosis, drooping canopy, a reduction in the internodes and the leaves becoming yellow or red.

Popilla Japonica, or the Japanese beetle

As beautiful as it is a menace, this beetle is voracious. “In Italy, this insect really does a lot of damage to vineyards”, explains Jullien, who has also recently been alerted to “the presence of Popilla Japonica in the Basle area of Switzerland, a few kilometres from Mulhouse in France, and a worry for the eastern side of the country”. Due to its behaviour as a ‘hitch-hiker’, all of France’s vineyards must now be placed under surveillance. Onsets by adult insects lead to a drying of the foliage and very typical extreme defoliation.

The recommendation is the same as for Xylella Fastidiosa – if the insect is spotted, report it to the inspection authorities.

What about the wood-boring larvae of the tiger longicorn beetle?

It has yet to enter the Hall of Fame of invasive species, but an article in the regional French newspaper Sud-Ouest questions the potential of this nascent pest to cause damage. Xylotrechus Chinensis, from Asia, is a wood-eating insect whose larvae are a pest for mulberry trees, in particular the Chinese mulberry. The problem is that it can colonise other host plants, potentially including vines.

Jullien, however, offers reassurance on the issue: “We have noticed its presence in the port of SÃ¨te and in Gironde, but not on vines, which are only secondary potential host plants”. The wood-boring larvae are responsible for sap spills, exit holes with dust at the base of the vine, die-back and necrosis and detachment of the bark.