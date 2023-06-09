A whiff of optimism in the vineyards of Muscadet

W

ith a combination of seasonal temperatures, dry weather with a north-easterly wind providing ventilation and good rainfall in March that replenished the soils, conditions are shaping up extremely well for the future harvest in the Nantes wine region.

“We had a rain event in mid-May that could have been concerning but downy and powdery mildew were kept at bay. Since then, we have had some cool temperatures by night and daytime temperatures of 20°C. Therefore we are experiencing a more ‘normal’ growing season”, explains FranÃ§ois Robin, communications manager for the Nantes wine federation.

The wine region is witnessing the start of flowering, with a peak expected to occur in a fortnight or so. Over the past few weeks there have been some frost events but they had no impact on the vineyards – on a macro level – unlike in previous years.

HervÃ© Choblet, a winegrower at Domaine du Haut Bourg in the Muscadet CÃ´te de Grand Lieu appellation area, concurs: “At the moment, we can only be optimistic considering the health of the vineyards and perfect weather conditions. Also, we were one of the departments with the highest rainfall in March. You have to be able to admit you’re happy when nature is on your side. So far, we are expecting a stellar vintage”.

“Due to the very positive health status of the vineyards and based on progress in flowering, we are expecting to harvest in mid-September”, explains FranÃ§ois Robin, who adds, “This is reassuring because Muscadet is selling well and we have room to store it! The priority now for Muscadet is not selling, but producing!”