Home / Viticulture / Bees swarm to vineyards

Bees swarm to vineyards

By Vitisphere June 08, 2023
A swarm of bees in a Grolleau noir vineyard - crédit photo : Sarah El Makhzoumi
A

s spring time work in the vineyard gets into full swing, it is surprising but not uncommon to stumble across a lone swarm of bees on a vine or attached to a vineyard post. Only this year, field observations are pointing to a rise in the occurrence.

 

Swarming is where a group of individual bees and the former hive queen leave an over-populated nest or hive and then found a new colony together. To find a suitable place to establish the new colony, bees occasionally rest on stands such as trees or vines. The Loire region’s association for the development of beekeeping (ADA PL) has confirmed that this season is witnessing increases of between 30 to 50% in swarming, with all the departments across the Loire affected.

 

Adrian Chartin, who runs the association, tries to explain the phenomenon. “Our theory revolves around two reasons: the first is due to weather conditions. The beginning of spring was very mild with great flowering followed by several days of heavy rainfall which meant the bees were excessively confined to their hives. The second is due to the very busy schedules of winegrowers at the present time, some of whom have been unable to manage swarming from their hives”.

 

