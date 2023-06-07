Pays dâ€™Oc roll out a strategy to bolster their reputation

&

ldquo;Funding totals one million euros and was approved by the board of Pays d’Oc winegrowers. You have to know how to invest to be able to sell”, claims Jacques Gravegeal, chairman of the PGI Pays d’Oc producers’ organisation. The linchpin of the strategy is the creation of a specific ‘reputation’ department within the organisation, manned by three people, “to raise the profile of activities launched in the on-trade and promote activities focusing on Oc flavours for the general public”. Spearheading the new plan with a significant on-trade focus is the return of the ‘Collection’ brand, a selection of the finest Pays d’Oc wines by a prominent panel of judges.

The selection is taking a different approach, however, “geared to the needs of the market and consumers with seasonal wines”, explains Gravegeal. A panel selected 34 ‘ambassador’ labels for the first spring-summer 2023 collection – 18 whites, 8 rosÃ©s and 8 reds.

“28 are single varietals. Varieties such as Alvarinho, Bourboulenc, Cinsault rouge, Carignan, Mauzac, Grenache gris and Petit Verdot illustrate how creative our producers are”, claims the organisation’s chairman. This will be followed by an autumn selection. The decision to switch to seasonal selections aims to respond to market needs, “particularly the hospitality industry which is a major focus of our work, providing practical responses to the seasonality of wine lists. Pays d’Oc wines can easily respond to this need”, stresses Gravegeal.

In 2022, 600,000 hectolitres of Pays d’Oc wines were sold in the on-trade, equivalent to 80 million bottles or just under 20% of sales in France. “When times get tough, as they are now with inflation, the on-trade is a reliable outlet for our wines”, adds Florence BarthÃ¨s, the organisation’s director.