Wine bottles now have to state “There is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers” in Ireland

O

n May 22, Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly signed off a new public health and alcohol labelling law with complete disregard for mounting international opposition. Ten countries voiced concerns to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and an official complaint has been lodged with the European Commission by EU-wide trade organisation CEEV. The Irish government totally disregarded the opposition and endorsed its bill, whose article 12 states that “the labels of alcohol products will state the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product”, which is more restrictive than the digital option using a QR code which comes into force at the end of this year across Europe.

The labels will also “warn about the risk of consuming alcohol when pregnant” and will contain the statements “alcohol consumption causes liver disease” and “there is a direct link between alcohol and fatal cancers”. The Irish government has announced that the law “will apply from 22 May 2026”.

In the meantime, its opponents intend to continue to fight for the decision to be reversed. Drinks Ireland has called for “the government to explain why it is doing a solo run on alcohol labels, when the EU is already planning a harmonised approach to health labels and international processes have not concluded”. In addition to the 10 countries protesting through the WTO, including Cuba, the United States and Mexico, 13 EU member states have expressed their concerns (Spain, Italy, France, Portugal…) “mainly due to the fact that it jeopardises trade within the Single Market of the European Union and compromises a harmonised approach”.