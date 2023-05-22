Acclaimed Chenin advocate Jacky Blot passes away

T

he news has sent shock waves through the Loire Valley. Iconic Montlouis-sur-Loire winegrower with his distinctive walrus moustache, Jacky Blot has passed away aged 75 following a short illness. According to French radio station France Bleu, he died on May 15. A leading light in the Touraine wine region, the former wine broker became a benchmark producer in the Montlouis appellation area after buying Domaine de la Taille aux Loups. Although he developed an extensive range of wines – from red Bourgueil at Domaine de la Butte, dry, sweet and botrytised white Montlouis and Vouvray, CrÃ©mants de Loire and Vins De France – he is primarily known for his single-vineyard approach to Chenin blanc, as illustrated at Clos du Mosny. He is also renowned for his natural approach to wine through organic winegrowing and spontaneous fermentations, for example. “He was a real trailblazer”, says fellow star Montlouis producer, FranÃ§ois Chidaine, who rose to prominence at the same time as Jacky Blot.

“He always fought to try and move forward. He knew the market well. He was an entrepreneur and a hard worker – that was his great quality. We need lots of people aiming for the same thing for the Loire to gain better recognition”, adds Chidaine, with undisguised admiration. He remembers the early years: “We arrived at a time when the Montlouis appellation lacked recognition”. Montlouis was overshadowed by neighbouring Vouvray – so much so that until it became a stand-alone appellation in 1936, it was actually subsumed into Vouvray. “We suffered from an inferiority complex. We both worked hard to show that the area had potential. We pushed the boundaries. An appellation is a group of people”, explains the current chairman of the producers’ organisation, stressing that promotion of Chenin has benefitted from climate change: “Global warming has had a beneficial effect on ripening, which was more challenging in the 1980s and 1990s… Now it needs to stay as it is”.

Through his work in the vineyards, on the wines and the marketplace, Jacky Blot paved the way for a new generation of winegrowers in Montlouis, one of whom is his son, Jean-Philippe Blot, who took over the estate.





