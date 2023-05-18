Champagne! In victory one deserves it, in defeat one needs it!

S

o said Napoleon Bonaparte, but Champagne producers are applying the aphorism to Elon Musk’s space programme. “Next time Elon, we’ll be blasting open Champagne!” said a full-page advertisement by the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation SGV in the French daily newspaper LibÃ©ration on April 22, referring to Musk’s failed launch attempt on April 20. “The Starship rocket by Space X exploded in mid-air for its first orbital flight. That’s a shame, but we know all too well that it’s just a matter of time and we hope that next time all will go well. The good news is that we already have the Champagne ready to celebrate”.

The advert is a far cry from the straight-laced institutional communications tack usually taken by the closely monitored wine industry. However this is not the first time SGV has chosen to use truly disruptive marketing techniques – from strong-minded personalities to casual drinking occasions – in fact it is an old-hand at the strategy. Once again, the organisation has replicated its offbeat, mould-breaking approach to communications. “Champagne is, by nature, a pivotal aspect of major celebrations. This could have been the case for the launch of the Starship rocket by Elon Musk, but it’s only a matter of time. That was the reasoning behind our nod to the venture in this advert. This is a first for us, but watch this space…” the SGV’s PR and marketing department told Vitisphere.

The organisation’s marketing logic is akin to that of a brand platform: “The aim of grower Champagne is to show that is more liberated and unconventional”, adds the SGV, explaining that “the principle of this type of thrust is to stay in tune with current affairs so that we can find the positioning needed to be a part of the conversation, by pushing people (and the media) to react. That means we have to be proactive and enterprising”.