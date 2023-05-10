InterLoire to focus on fresh, fruity, floral and fair wines in export markets

&

ldquo;The Loire is a wine region that attracts the youngest consumers, the under-35s, in France and also in export markets. To raise awareness of our wines internationally, we are rolling out a new strategy based on the four Fs of Loire wines – fresh, fruity, floral and fair – that are more environmentally-friendly”, announces Alexis Trentesaux, InterLoire’s new marketing director.

The Loire wine marketing board is focusing on the aromatic freshness of Loire wines and a pledge made by 70% of its winegrowers to commit to an environmental certification scheme. The concept launched this year – under the strapline ‘Bloom Up’ as a nod to the floral notes in the wines – comes in two versions. ‘Blooming Notes’, with visuals that are ‘gentle and inclusive’ showing young adults, targets mature markets for Loire wines and aims to consolidate market shares in countries such as Belgium and Canada. ‘Go on Bloom Big’, with more dynamic photos, targets countries “where Loire wines are out to gain traction”, comments Trentesaux. These markets include the United States and Australia.

InterLoire’s avowed aim is to reach a 30% export share by volume between now and 2030. “The current percentage is 21% and we are growing by 1% a year. In 2022, exports of Loire wines were in excess of 407,000 hl, down by 3.2%, but by value they rose by nearly 3% to 196 million euros”, says the board’s marketing director. CrÃ©mant de Loire, rosÃ© d’Anjou and Cabernet d’Anjou, Muscadet, Vouvray, white Touraine and white PGI Val de Loire spearhead export consignments by volume.

Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have been earmarked as target markets by InterLoire with funding stable at €2.5 million. “For each country, we have a three-dimensional approach – the media and social media, the trade and consumers”, concludes Trentesaux.