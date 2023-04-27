What Sauternesâ€™ renaissance can teach other Bordeaux wines

I

t may not be a bed of roses across the vineyards of Bordeaux, but the atmosphere is less gloomy in the sweet wine producing area. After some tense times, which led to the creation of a co-operative winery to manage bulk wines but not to the emergence of a dry white wine appellation – despite increased diversification – a glimmer of tension is emerging in the markets for Sauternes. A series of small harvests has reduced inventories whilst changes in product styles – with less sweetness – and investments in wine tourism, have supported the appellation’s repositioning.

From the luxury hotel at ChÃ¢teau Lafaurie-Peyraguey to the plans at ChÃ¢teau Guiraud, a full-fledged tourism ecosystem is becoming established through both individual and collective initiatives. “We are all heading in the same direction”, sums up Laure de Lambert Compeyrot, pointing to the impact of structuring the tourist industry on the collective mindset. “Industry members get on very well together and that is causing some movement to ripple through the area”.

As a recognised appellation – half of which boasts 1855-classified Grands Crus – Sauternes has acted as a magnet for new investors, with fewer institutional organisations and more hands-on operations. A case in point is JÃ©rÃ´me Moitry who took over ChÃ¢teau Climens in Barsac with his brother Jean-Hubert Moitry in 2022. As a wine enthusiast JÃ©rÃ´me Moitry says he discovered ChÃ¢teau Climens in an Asian restaurant. Due to the issues surrounding sales of noble rot wines, “there is a huge amount of work to be done to get the wines back out in front of people and break the mould. Sauternes became trapped as a pudding wine and partner for foie gras. It makes a very worthwhile aperitif or match for oysters or chicken for example. We need to do a lot of work on education and promotion. It’s a big challenge”, he points out.