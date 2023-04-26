Sparkling wine producers ebullient in the Loire Valley

W

hen you ask Loire trading companies about which products performed best in 2022, the answer is always the same. “Demand for CrÃ©mant de Loire is still strong”, comments Juliette Monmousseau, managing director of Bouvet-Ladubay (€29 m in turnover). “We discovered the concept of allocations in 2021 and we continue to manage releases”.

Across-the-board, producers of Loire sparkling wines shipped some 132,500 hl in 2022 to export markets, up 11%. CrÃ©mant de Loire is the undisputed category leader, with 115,000 hl, up 12%. Its long-standing export market, Germany, remains loyal with double-digit growth and shipments totalling 72,000 hl. In the French market, the appellation posted its third best performance ever in super/hypermarkets with sales of 27,000 hl.

In the same sales outlets, the Loire leader is Saumur. Super/hypermarkets account for 45% of the appellation’s volumes. With sales reaching 38,500 hl, it posted its best ex-cellar volumes for five years, whilst at the same time boosting its retail price to €5.23 a bottle, up 2.3%. Exports, where volumes are more marginal, also experienced growth – sales exceeded 9,000 hl, up 35%. Vouvray, which also lost volumes in 2020, has regained its pre-Covid volume levels with over 25,000 hl sold in super/hypermarkets.

Other sales channels – hospitality industry, wine merchants and direct-to-consumer sales – have also bounced back, totalling over 32,000 hl. In export markets, with nearly 5,000 hl, the Touraine appellation – with a very strong focus on the French market, unlike its still alter ego – posted one of the best performances in its history.

However, these buoyant sales are not necessarily mirrored by production levels. Recurring adverse weather events – mainly frost but also occasionally hail storms – have penalised supplies and inventories are on the decline.