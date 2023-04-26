menu burger
Sparkling wine producers ebullient in the Loire Valley

Sparkling wine producers ebullient in the Loire Valley

By Vitisphere April 26, 2023
Sparkling wine producers ebullient in the Loire Valley
In super/hypermarkets, Loire sparkling wines rose by 3% in 2022 - crédit photo : Patrick Touchais
W

hen you ask Loire trading companies about which products performed best in 2022, the answer is always the same. “Demand for CrÃ©mant de Loire is still strong”, comments Juliette Monmousseau, managing director of Bouvet-Ladubay (€29 m in turnover). “We discovered the concept of allocations in 2021 and we continue to manage releases”.

Across-the-board, producers of Loire sparkling wines shipped some 132,500 hl in 2022 to export markets, up 11%. CrÃ©mant de Loire is the undisputed category leader, with 115,000 hl, up 12%. Its long-standing export market, Germany, remains loyal with double-digit growth and shipments totalling 72,000 hl. In the French market, the appellation posted its third best performance ever in super/hypermarkets with sales of 27,000 hl.

In the same sales outlets, the Loire leader is Saumur. Super/hypermarkets account for 45% of the appellation’s volumes. With sales reaching 38,500 hl, it posted its best ex-cellar volumes for five years, whilst at the same time boosting its retail price to €5.23 a bottle, up 2.3%. Exports, where volumes are more marginal, also experienced growth – sales exceeded 9,000 hl, up 35%. Vouvray, which also lost volumes in 2020, has regained its pre-Covid volume levels with over 25,000 hl sold in super/hypermarkets.

Other sales channels – hospitality industry, wine merchants and direct-to-consumer sales – have also bounced back, totalling over 32,000 hl. In export markets, with nearly 5,000 hl, the Touraine appellation – with a very strong focus on the French market, unlike its still alter ego – posted one of the best performances in its history.

However, these buoyant sales are not necessarily mirrored by production levels. Recurring adverse weather events – mainly frost but also occasionally hail storms – have penalised supplies and inventories are on the decline.

 

