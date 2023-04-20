â‚¬500,000 for an immersive tourism experience at ChÃ¢teau La Fleur de BoÃ¼ard

F

rom board and lodging to a unique location and light, ChÃ¢teau La Fleur de BoÃ¼ard in NÃ©ac is set to launch a tourism centre for its 30-hectare, 120,000-bottle winery. An existing building will house a shop, a terrace will be created for its new wine bar – with a total indoor and outdoor seating capacity of 60 – accommodation will be developed with a dozen or so guestrooms and a specially staged visit itinerary, the ‘light cellar’, will be introduced.

The latter attraction is a sound and light installation set in the barrel cellar. Produced by the Bordeaux-based company Cutback – which designed the Bassins des LumiÃ¨res in Bordeaux – the immersive experience involves a set of screens, mirrors and loudspeakers to conjure up Antiquity, adverse weather events, the winegrower’s fight against insects and the different stages of the winemaking process, to name a few.

Building work, costing a total €500,000, is ongoing with electric cables currently being placed underground. Future plans include a VIP tasting room, new accommodation and a new entrance. The ultimate aim is to make people a part of life on the property as much as possible, explains Emmanuel Teillet, administrator of ChÃ¢teau La Fleur de BoÃ¼ard, which was bought by Hubert de BoÃ¼ard in 1998, joined by new majority shareholders in 2022.