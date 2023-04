â‚¬500,000 for an immersive tourism experience at ChÃ¢teau La Fleur de BoÃ¼ard

F

rom board and lodging to a unique location and light, Château La Fleur de Boüard in Néac is set to launch a tourism centre for its 30-hectare, 120,000-bottle winery. An existing building will house a shop, a terrace will be created for its new wine bar – with a total indoor and outdoor seating capacity of 60 – accommodation will be developed with a dozen or so guestrooms and a specially staged visit itinerary, the ‘light cellar’, will be introduced.

The latter attraction is a sound and light installation set in the barrel cellar. Produced by the Bordeaux-based company Cutback – which designed the Bassins des Lumières in Bordeaux – the immersive experience involves a set of screens, mirrors and loudspeakers to conjure up Antiquity, adverse weather events, the winegrower’s fight against insects and the different stages of the winemaking process, to name a few.

Building work, costing a total €500,000, is ongoing with electric cables currently being placed underground. Future plans include a VIP tasting room, new accommodation and a new entrance. The ultimate aim is to make people a part of life on the property as much as possible, explains Emmanuel Teillet, administrator of Château La Fleur de Boüard, which was bought by Hubert de Boüard in 1998, joined by new majority shareholders in 2022.