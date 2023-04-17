France supports Chinaâ€™s membership of the United Nations of wine

I

n a joint statement by the Chinese and French Presidents Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron, which ended the French leader’s visit to China on April 7, both nations announced they would “establish new horizons for Franco-Chinese cooperation”. This includes China’s registration of geographical indications for Burgundy wines (complementing previous recognitions) and France’s support for a new stage in the global recognition of Chinese wines. “France will thus support the application that China will submit to join the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) as swiftly as possible, as well as the organisation by China of an international conference on the wine sector”, said the joint statement.

In 2024, OIV celebrates the 100th anniversary of its foundation in France – based first in Paris, and more recently in Dijon. It is keen to welcome its 50th member into the fold as quickly as possible, or at least as soon as the procedure has been launched by the Chinese Embassy in Paris. In the meantime, the announcement was heralded by OIV on Twitter as “a decisive step in China’s long march towards OIV”. Alongside the organisation’s 49 member states, the Yantai and Ningxia Hui regions are already observers for China. This is a first step towards possible membership, echoing the arrival of Texas as OIV observer last year for the United States.