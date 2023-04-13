menu burger
Fleurie aims to introduce first growths

Fleurie aims to introduce first growths

By Vitisphere April 13, 2023
Fleurie aims to introduce first growths
The application, currently being finalised, should be officially submitted to the National Institute for Origin and Quality (INAO) in May or June. - crédit photo : Vins du Beaujolais, Etienne Ramousse
he Fleurie appellation reached a critical stage in its history on March 28. At its AGM, the growth’s winegrowers voted for production specifications and the list of designated vineyard sites which will be submitted to INAO shortly for recognition as Premiers Crus. With 85% of votes in favour, the 70 voters representing 60% of the appellation’s acreage thus brought ten years of work to a successful conclusion. “The trickiest part is to get everyone on board in a shared, collaborative project which must not be perceived as serving individual interests”, stresses the appellation’s co-chairman Sylvain Paturaux. “So there was a huge amount of work to do so that the selection of designated vineyard sites could be based on a number of reliable, shared criteria. These included field studies, documentary research, surveys of practices, blind tastings and compilations of tasting scores featured in the press”. Out of the 48 named vineyard sites in Fleurie, seven were selected, covering 27% of the appellation footprint.

