Champagne wine industry still riding high

efore the Covid pandemic, it would have been an understatement to say that the atmosphere in Champagne was downbeat. As Prosecco continued to brazenly post impressive growth, sales of bubbly gradually declined, dropping to below 300 million bottles (297.6 million bottles in 2019). But that was the pre-Covid world. Since the end of the pandemic, the atmosphere has been decidedly ebullient in Champagne. “Before, the impression was that the entry-level segment was declining by volume (in the French market) and Champagne was gaining value through the development of more high-end sales (particularly in export markets). Covid had a strong psychological impact on people – drinking occasions for Champagne changed to more festive moments at home, especially during meal times”, is the analysis by Charles-Armand de Belenet, managing director of Champagnes Bollinger. He adds that, “as the pandemic came to an end, the pull of the on-trade was expedited, taking the entire Champagne industry by surprise. Before, everyone was depressed, now everyone is riding high!”

“A traditional appellation fell out of favour, but now it’s quite the opposite, much to our surprise. The entire world wants to celebrate with the prestige of AOC Champagne”, comments Christophe Juarez, managing director of co-operative group Terroirs & Vignerons de Champagne (TEVC). This thirst for Champagne “is lifting sales to a level that is difficult to cope with” and is requiring choices to be made between customers and markets, adds Juarez. Since July 2022, TEVC has been applying allocations for the Nicolas Feuillatte, Castelnau and AbelÃ© brands across the labels.

With 2020 yields deliberately reined in at 8,000 kg/ha (as a precautionary measure due to uncertainty caused by Covid) and a natural reduction in output to 7,000 kg/ha in 2021 (confirming the popular saying that years ending in 1 bring nothing), inventories are limited across the Champagne wine industry. With sales ranging from 320 to 330 million bottles currently, output of 250 million bottles pales in comparison, leading to tension and shortages that are fuelling demand. “The environment is favourable, buyers are looking for volumes and not finding any. They are prepared to buy, but not everything and anything”, explains Julien Jolly, export director with Champagnes Pannier (ChÃ¢teau-Thierry, Covama).