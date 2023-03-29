menu burger
1,400 goats wreak havoc in Corbières vineyards

1,400 goats wreak havoc in CorbiÃ¨res vineyards

By Vitisphere March 29, 2023
With the support of local hunters and mayors, the chairman of the winegrowersâ€™ organisation has just received permission for enclosures to be built as a pound for stray animals. - crédit photo : Syndicat des Vignerons de l'Aude
J

ust like his colleagues, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Rouanet, chairman of the Aude winegrowers’ organisation, is fuming. “They have already eaten the shoots, and soon they’ll move onto the buds and grapes. It's been like this for three years, we can't take it anymore!” Rouanet and his fellow winegrowers say they are prepared “to shoot the horde of goats” abandoned by their owner, “a woman from Paris who began breeding goats at Domaine de Taura in Saint-AndrÃ©-de-Roquelongue after a burn-out”.

On 20 March, Rouanet once again alerted the media at ChÃ¢teau GlÃ©on, in VillesÃ¨que-des-CorbiÃ¨res, where goats are jumping over the electric wires installed by the owner to protect his vineyards.

The herd, which is part of a pastoral farming initiative, has been spiralling out of control since 2016, growing from 80 to 1,400 goats. “They are destroying the vineyards and could potentially cause traffic accidents within a 10 km radius of the farm”, says a furious Rouanet.

In May 2022, their owner promised to regain control of her goats and collected 45,000 signatures on a petition to save them from euthanasia. “But she has done nothing and the situation continues to get worse”.

