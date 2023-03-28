â‚¬500,000 to combat mildew in Bordeaux

A

mildew plan was launched by Bordeaux on March 22 in a bid to unite every strand of the industry to combat the fungal disease. With the support of the Bordeaux wine marketing council (CIVB), the three-pronged plan boasts €500,000 in funding for 2023.

The first approach will be to strengthen R&D initiatives focusing on combatting mildew, resulting in a call for expression of interest at the end of the month. Priorities include gaining a better understanding of the biological mechanisms of mildew, particularly its sexual cycle; alternative methods for combatting the fungus; bio-control; improving knowledge of copper (resistance to leaching, the benefits of adjuvants in bolstering efficacy, alternatives, etc.); improving decision support tools; monitoring the performance of resistant varieties, etc. The selected projects will be validated in September and implemented in 2024.

The second focus of work will be to set up participatory trials this year around three themes: phosphites, the benefits of adjuvants and the impact of the canopy. The idea is to scale up the trials, through simple protocols used by all winegrowers who volunteer. The third focus will be on communication and sharing technical information via distribution of fact sheets, holding seminars and webinars, etc.

So why does Bordeaux need a plan to combat mildew? In 2018, 2020 and 2021, winegrowers battled against the parasite, which was particularly virulent. “Is mildew spreading more? The future will tell”, said Laurent Charlier, from the CIVB's technical department, who presented the plan by webinar with his colleague Caroline PrÃªtet. “We have gone from a situation where mildew was a one-off problem that could be managed, to one where we have to live with it and try to control it as best we can”, he insisted. Charlier is inviting as many Bordeaux industry members as possible to become involved in the plan.