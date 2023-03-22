menu burger
The Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges auction goes from strength to strength

The Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges auction goes from strength to strength

By Vitisphere March 22, 2023
The Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges auction goes from strength to strength
Like the auction in aid of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, the Nuits-Saint-Georges charity auction was marked by the sale of the charity barrel, which fetched the record price of â‚¬64,580. - crédit photo : Studio Morfaux
A

fter record sales totalling €31 million at the Hospices de Beaune auction at the end of 2022, the Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges auction held on Sunday 12 March at the ChÃ¢teau du Clos de Vougeot seems tame in comparison, posting a modest €3.6 million. However, the number of casks offered for sale has soared by 45% year-on-year, increasing from 109 to 160 barrels. Despite the surge in volume, though, the charity sale maintained its average price at €22,500/barrel (-1%), which is significantly more affordable than the average price of €39,155/lot in Beaune (+12% compared to the previous record of 2021) where the number of barrels on sale (802) skyrocketed by 125% compared with the previous year.

The Nuits-Saint-Georges auction has enjoyed a resurgence over the past few years to replicate the success of Beaune, and is showing sustained growth in both its prices and its reputation. The Nuits-Saint-Georges hospital is part of the Beaune hospital centre, as are the Arnay-le-Duc and Seurre hospitals.

 

All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
