Winegrowers in the South of France implore the heavens to let it rain

ldquo;In the PyrÃ©nÃ©es-Orientales department, prefectural restrictions are already on a par with those of the height of summer. Over six months, just 130 millimetres of rain have fallen in the department. If the heavens don’t open for three days, we won't make it. All we can do now is pray”, said Georges Puig, a winegrower in Passa, to our colleagues at the L'IndÃ©pendant newspaper.

A month ago, he asked Abbot Christophe Lefebvre, the senior vicar of Perpignan cathedral, to pray with him to Saint-GaudÃ©rique, the patron saint of Catalan farmers, who for aeons has been implored to bring rain.

With the drought showing no signs of abating, Puig decided to resurrect an ancient Visigoth tradition originating in the Middle Ages. The tradition began in 1014 and ended in 1781 after 800 editions. A religious procession took place on Saturday 18 March and the relics of Saint GaudÃ©rique were carried from the cathedral to the bed of the town’s river, the TÃªt.

“Two stretchers will be carried along the route. The first will display the statue of Saint-GaudÃ©rique from the church of Saint-Hippolyte. The second will carry the reliquary bust from the parish of Saint-Jacques as the relics from the cathedral, which are housed in a glass case, were deemed to be too fragile”, recounted the newspaper ahead of the event.