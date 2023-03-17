How about a boxed wine you can put in the middle of the table for serving wine?

P

hilippe Marchais has been racking his brains for the past three years, trying to come up with a new packaging format suitable for 25-35 year-olds. For three years, he has been having conversations with cardboard manufacturers, wine merchants and customers. But now, he has finally come up with the patented ‘Beb’up’ and the Bibaxe – patent pending – for a new type of boxed wine.

At Wine Paris in February, Marchais had a smile on his face, delighted to be presenting his invention. “What’s new about it is that you can put the packaging in the middle of the table and serve glasses of wine straight from it because the tap is at the top”, points out the winegrower from ThouarÃ©-sur-Loire in Muscadet.

From a practical perspective, Bibaxe is designed with two separate boxes that slide along each other. Gravity puts pressure on the pouch to feed wine to the tap. The more you serve and the more the pouch contracts. “We use a 5-litre pouch that we only fill with 3 litres of wine so that it fits snugly into the cardboard box”, explains Marchais.

The Beb’up is also fitted with holes so that it can be transported like a pack of beer. It has a lower part designed specifically for an ice pack to be placed inside and the cardboard has been treated to make it damp-proof.