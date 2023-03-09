Pinot noirâ€™s significance in Burgundy is waning

B

etween 1949 and 1983, Burgundy produced more red wines than whites, to the tune of 55% versus 45% respectively. In 1983, area for white grape varieties covered 6,000 hectares but from that year onwards, the trend was reversed. Currently, production skews 60% towards white wines which are grown over 18,500 hectares out of a total 30,815 ha region-wide.

From a consumption and market perspective, exports have also skewed towards white wines, with the market increasing on average by 64% from 2017 to 2021, compared with a 26% drop in demand for red wines. The same trend is replicated, to a lesser degree, across the French market, with white wines sold in hyper and supermarkets growing by 37% versus a 24% decline for red wines.

The issue at stake is how the industry should be organised in order to respond to demand, address the overall decline in wine consumption and not lose the character of a region prized for its Pinot noir.