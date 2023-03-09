menu burger
Home / Viticulture / Pinot noirâ€™s significance in Burgundy is waning

Pinot noirâ€™s significance in Burgundy is waning

By Vitisphere March 09, 2023
Pinot noirâ€™s significance in Burgundy is waning
In Burgundy, bearing acreage has increased but yields per hectare are decreasing. - crédit photo : Marie-Antoinette de Szczypiorski
B

etween 1949 and 1983, Burgundy produced more red wines than whites, to the tune of 55% versus 45% respectively. In 1983, area for white grape varieties covered 6,000 hectares but from that year onwards, the trend was reversed. Currently, production skews 60% towards white wines which are grown over 18,500 hectares out of a total 30,815 ha region-wide.

From a consumption and market perspective, exports have also skewed towards white wines, with the market increasing on average by 64% from 2017 to 2021, compared with a 26% drop in demand for red wines. The same trend is replicated, to a lesser degree, across the French market, with white wines sold in hyper and supermarkets growing by 37% versus a 24% decline for red wines.

The issue at stake is how the industry should be organised in order to respond to demand, address the overall decline in wine consumption and not lose the character of a region prized for its Pinot noir.

All Comments (1)
Burgundyfellow Le 10 mars 2023 Ã  00:12:38
I worked in Burgundian wineries for 7 years in the late 80's/early 90's. There has always been too much regional "Bourgogne Rouge" (and "Pass-Tout-Grains) that is not worthy of the appellation. I would guess the drop in demand is primarily these poor quality wines and not the true Burgundian Pinots: Village, Premier Cru & Grand Cru wines, which can be truly superb when produces by quality wine domaines. Cheers!
