Alsace wine industry is paying its round from April to July

&

ldquo;The 70th anniversary of the Alsace Wine Route is cause for celebration”, enthuses the Alsace wine marketing board (CIVA). To turn the spotlight on its vineyards and 53 appellations, the board is launching a tour of vineyard sites called ‘Alsace rocks’, designed as an “innovative experience and initiative halfway between a festival and touring tastings”.

Every Sunday from 23 April to 30 July 2023, Alsace winegrowers will welcome French and foreign visitors, both newcomers and experts. From Thann to Bergbieten, via Kaysersberg and Dambach-la-Ville, 15 stages are scheduled, 8 in Haut-Rhin and 7 in Bas-Rhin. Nearly 150 companies from the region’s wine industry will take part in the celebrations.

“At each stage, the public will find a pop-up bar serving entirely local wines, with offbeat tastings, culinary events and introductions to wine”, promises the marketing board, which has also planned a musical atmosphere with a group of DJs and a chill & lounge area. It has made sure that all the sites can accommodate between 300 and 500 people.

The event will also be promoting regional gastronomy, “with the participation of several local chefs and restaurants for each date offering both street food and more elaborate dishes”. In keeping with the wine region’s CSR commitment, the organisers have planned to use electricity, recyclable materials and furniture from recycling initiatives. They will also promote soft mobility and sensible drinking, as they did previously with their communications campaign at the end of the year.