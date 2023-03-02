French sommelier to promote wines from the South of France during his honeymoon

T

hree years after their wedding, Baptiste Ross-Bonneau and his wife are about to leave on their honeymoon. “After Covid, we decided to make our dream of going to Scandinavia come true. We are putting the final touches to our second-hand 4x4 Defender 110 and will hit the road on 1 March”, says the visibly impatient former head sommelier at the HÃ´tel de la CitÃ© in Carcassonne.

The trip will also involve work. “The idea is to promote the wines of the South of France at tastings in all the countries we will be visiting – Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Scandinavia and Estonia”, says Ross-Bonneau. Apart from CabardÃ¨s and Fitou, the producers’ organisations were not very receptive to his proposals, but the sommelier had less trouble getting individuals on board. “I am going to represent more than ten estates from Aude, HÃ©rault, Gard and CÃ´tes-du-RhÃ´ne. I was thinking of organising grouped evenings but they preferred a more exclusive approach”, he explains.

ChÃ¢teaux Ollieux Romanis, J. Laurens, Vignobles Jeanjean, GÃ©rard Bertrand, Calmel & Joseph, le Cellier des Demoiselles, Domaine de Cantalauze, Borie de Maurel, Lorgeril, the Fabre family, Anne de Joyeuse and ChÃ¢teau de Lastours will each be honoured in one of the countries. Ross-Bonneau has asked his clients to ask their importers to help him organise his introductory evenings. “I already have appointments in restaurants until June in Denmark. I will organise the rest along the way. The trip will last at least seven months. Once we arrive in Estonia, we'll come back down through Poland and Germany”, he says.