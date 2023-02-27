Not all French wine regions are suffering from drought

A

griculture forecast agency ITK says that the mainstream media is too alarmist about the lack of water in soils. “Despite a record 32 days without rain since 21 January, the situation is fairly satisfactory in most vineyards”, said LoÃ¯c Debiolles, business manager for the vineyard division, on 22 February. The soils on his customers’ properties in the South-East corner of France are on average 80% full, compared with 88% this time last year.

Humidity levels are lower in the triangle from BÃ©ziers and Toulouse to Perpignan. “In Collioure, water storage capacity is 36% compared with 85% in 2022”, he says. In these areas, his colleague AmÃ©lia Caffarra recommends that winegrowers in a position to do so irrigate before budburst. The water storage capacity improves from Toulouse to the South of Bordeaux.

ITK does not have data for the Loire Valley, Champagne or Burgundy. But according to agricultural forecaster Weenat, generally speaking all regions are in the same boat. “The water tables are not at the level expected for this time of year. March should have a surplus of rainfall, but this will probably not be enough to replenish them”, says Emmanuel Buisson, a doctor in atmospheric physics and director of research and innovation with the company.

Buisson reassures winegrowers, however: “The situation is less problematic in the first metre of soil and the stratified rain that is forecast will penetrate it well. The canopy should have enough water when it starts to grow again, and the deep soils should even store some”, he explains. February was not all bad. “It was cold enough to restrain budding of the vines”, continues Buisson. “But as March is forecast to be mild, vines will not fall behind schedule”, he warns. There is no hurry, especially as the seasonal forecasts predict high pressure in April, which often means frost.