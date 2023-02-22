By snapping up Minuty, MoÃ«t Hennessy gains 9 million bottles of rosÃ© and a Cru ClassÃ©

M

oÃ«t Hennessy has entered a new stage of its development in Provence. On 15 February, the wine and spirits division of luxury goods group LVMH announced a “strategic alliance” with the Matton family to incorporate Minuty, the Provence Cru ClassÃ© that has evolved into a strong brand from its Gassin base.

“MoÃ«t Hennessy is taking a majority stake in Minuty”, announced LVMH, specifying that representatives of the Matton family would remain involved in the property, which is a “market leader in France and distributed in more than 100 countries”. More than 9 million bottles were marketed worldwide in 2022, according to a press release.

After buying ChÃ¢teau d'Esclans and its brands, including Whispering Angel which has a strong foothold in the American market, and Provence Cru ClassÃ© ChÃ¢teau Galoupet in 2019, the LVMH group is continuing to ramp up its presence and significance in the Provence wine region. After a wave of investments by stars – from actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to George Clooney – the Var region is attracting more and more luxury groups. In 2022, Pernod-Ricard bought ChÃ¢teau Sainte-Marguerite whilst Roederer’s purchase of Domaines Ott dates back to 2004. The investments by international luxury experts, who already have a firm footing in Champagne and Cognac, imply a change and restructuring of the industry in Var. They also bring with them their share of questions within the industry, and even indignation, some of which has led to rejection.

Will Provence become the new Champagne or the new Cognac of the wine industry and luxury brands?