At +12 %, French wine and spirits exports hit a new all-time high

O

verheads are not the only thing soaring due to current inflation rates. In 2022, French exporters shipped €18.3 billion worth of wines and spirits worldwide, reaching a new record for revenue sales. Posting an impressive 12% year-on-year increase, 2022 exports smashed the previous record of €16.4 billion in 2021, reported officials at the Ministry of Foreign Trade led by Minister Olivier Becht.

The industry therefore remains by far the leading agri-food export sector, generating the second largest trade surplus after the aviation industry (€23.5 billion) and ahead of cosmetics (€15.4 billion). Wines alone account for €12.4 billion (68% of total revenue) and spirits €5.8 billion (+13%). Champagne generated 23% of total revenue (at €4.2 billion, +20%) and Cognac 22% (at €3.9 billion, +9%). The Foreign Trade Ministry points out that inflation “explains part of the growth” in value, with inflation averaging at 5.9% over the year.

Supply chain pressure, which has affected wine and spirits shipments for many months, is gradually returning to normal, claim Ministry officials: “They have decreased, but continue. The main international freight cost index stood at $2,200 in December 2022, compared with $9,800 in January 2022. It is still above the pre-pandemic level of $1,400 in December 2019. The percentage of cargoes on standby globally, which reached 13.7% in August 2021, dropped to 8.5% in December 2022, thus nearing its pre-pandemic level”. This is a welcome positive signal at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.