Wine Paris welcomes over 35,000 visitors and consolidates its international status

ine Paris & Vinexpo Paris was not only packed to the rafters, it brought lots of the feelgood factor too. The trade exhibition closed on Wednesday February 15 after a very eventful three days at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre. Preliminary figures show a 41% increase in visitor numbers on 2022, with a total of 36,334 visitors versus 25,739 in 2022. The number of international visitors surged by 85% to account for 38% of the total. They came from 149 countries, with Belgium, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany ranking as the top 5 visitor countries after France

After increasing its floor space by 20% and international exhibitor numbers by 25% (with a total of 3,387 domestic and international stands), the exhibition continues to narrow the gap with rival German event ProWein in DÃ¼sseldorf, attended by 6,000 exhibitors, 89% of them foreign.

“We are more than just a purely French event”, pointed out Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of the event’s organiser Vinexposium, who stressed that “most of our growth is from abroad”, both for visitors and exhibitors. Making its debut this year, the Californian wine stand illustrates the trend: “We are attending for two reasons: to grow visibility by investing in the French market (by demonstrating the commitment and interest shown by producers) and to take part in an additional international platform to ProWein to access other international buyers”, explained Honore Comfort, vice-president of the Wine Institute of California.

“There is good buying momentum. People want to work, wine merchants are preparing for spring, export agents are looking for new products...” pointed out Pierre-Henry Cozyns, chairman of the New Aquitaine organic producers’ organisation, who also exhibited at other busy trade fairs at the beginning of the year, such as MillÃ©sime Bio (in Montpellier) and the LevÃ©e de la Loire (in Angers).

“Business was brisk, you can feel a real drive. Wine still has a great future ahead of it”, confirmed Ã‰ric Soulard, managing director of the Anne de Joyeuse co-operative winery in Limoux, which has 350 member growers farming 3,200 hectares of vines. He even admitted that, “there will come a point when we’re going to have to question our attendance at other exhibitions…”