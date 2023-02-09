menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Gens du vin / “Wine law is also a marketing tool”

“Wine law is also a marketing tool”

By Vitisphere February 09, 2023
Read later
Share
“Wine law is also a marketing tool”
Born and bred in the Entre-deux-Mers wine region, Jean-Baptiste Thial de Bordenave became aware of the international diversity of wine law during an internship in a Napa Valley law firm specialising in wine. - crédit photo : Alexandre Abellan
T

he International Wine Law Association (AIDV) has a new chairman. Jean-Baptiste Thial de Bordenave, a lawyer and partner of the Mineral Avocat practice in Bordeaux, began his three-year tenure on 1 January. An expert in trademark law, he succeeds Professor ThÃ©odore Georgopoulos, a lecturer at Reims University, and has reiterated the organisation’s objective of guaranteeing a place for discussion and reflection serving the interests of international wine law. Founded in 1985, the AIDV is an “association that brings together all the strands of the profession: jurists, lawyers, magistrates and academics”, stresses its new chairman. The association currently has 400 members, excluding students.

The AIDV boasts observer status at the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), and takes “a very practical approach, as a source of proposals for getting its messages across”, points out Thial de Bordenave. As the number of courses on wine law increases, the association’s chairman claims that protection goes hand in hand with promotion: “You can see with Cognac and Champagne, role models in the field, that the promotion and marketing of a product depends on how effectively it is protected. Wine law is also a marketing tool. It is because misappropriation and undermining are avoided that brand image can be safeguarded. Legal protection of our top appellations is mechanically a resource for better marketing”, concludes Thial de Bordenave.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Luxembourg - CDI
Luxembourg - CDI
Luxembourg - CDI
Etats-Unis d'Amérique - Stage
Canada - Stage
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2023 - Tout droit réservé