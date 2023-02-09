T

he International Wine Law Association (AIDV) has a new chairman. Jean-Baptiste Thial de Bordenave, a lawyer and partner of the Mineral Avocat practice in Bordeaux, began his three-year tenure on 1 January. An expert in trademark law, he succeeds Professor ThÃ©odore Georgopoulos, a lecturer at Reims University, and has reiterated the organisation’s objective of guaranteeing a place for discussion and reflection serving the interests of international wine law. Founded in 1985, the AIDV is an “association that brings together all the strands of the profession: jurists, lawyers, magistrates and academics”, stresses its new chairman. The association currently has 400 members, excluding students.

The AIDV boasts observer status at the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), and takes “a very practical approach, as a source of proposals for getting its messages across”, points out Thial de Bordenave. As the number of courses on wine law increases, the association’s chairman claims that protection goes hand in hand with promotion: “You can see with Cognac and Champagne, role models in the field, that the promotion and marketing of a product depends on how effectively it is protected. Wine law is also a marketing tool. It is because misappropriation and undermining are avoided that brand image can be safeguarded. Legal protection of our top appellations is mechanically a resource for better marketing”, concludes Thial de Bordenave.