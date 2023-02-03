The French temperance movement wants to legalise cannabis and denormalize wine

M

elancholic is probably the best way to describe the mood in the French wine industry as Dry January increasingly gains traction in France. Producers will be interested to learn from the minutes of the hearing held on 18 January by the Senate's Social Affairs Committee, however, that the decline in wine consumption fuelled by the temperance movement has actually had a negative effect on French public health. “The joint action of the authorities and the industry has led to greater awareness among the population as a whole and to a collapse in consumption levels compared with the 1960s. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in consumption patterns, with a drastic reduction in daily wine drinking with food and a move towards other consumption habits, which pose other problems”, said Dr Jean-Michel Delile, who chairs the Addiction Federation, and welcomes the people’s social support movement campaign and Dry January, claiming “reducing alcohol consumption must be a major public health priority”.

Daily drinking of wine – erstwhile considered as a food – does not align with current public health recommendations, which limits consumption to two glasses of alcohol per day, and not every day. And yet, this used to be part of a culture where meals were enjoyed slowly and in the good company of others, unwittingly promoting moderate drinking just as MoliÃ¨re’s Bourgeois Gentleman was “speaking prose while knowing nothing of it”. The trend has been completely reversed and now favours binge drinking among young people, who are also increasingly attracted to cannabis. And while we’re on the subject, Delille states that “the Addiction Federation has long been in favour of decriminalising the use of cannabis, which doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be banned for minors, at work, while driving, etc.” So, basically, pot rules over plonk.