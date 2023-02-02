An immersive game to explore Chablis wines

A

re you ready to learn more about the wines of Chablis? Then enter your name and ‘Unlock Chablis’. First of all, find the bottle hidden in a painting depicting the wine region as quickly as possible. In doing so, you will learn that vines were introduced here by the Romans in the 1st century. They were subsequently developed by monks before arriving on the table of the Kings via the Seine on board boats dubbed ‘coach boats’ or tow boats in the Middle Ages.

“From Paris, the wines quickly went on to conquer the world”, says the Burgundy wine trade bureau (BIVB), which developed the immersive game for industry members. Enter the treasure hunt. The bottle you previously spotted contains a note where the monks reveal all the secrets of vine growing and winemaking. To access them, you have to unravel a first enigma where you learn, among other things, that the first evidence of a Chablis wine transaction dates back to 1455, signed by a merchant from Maubeuge, and that after being decimated by phylloxera the region covered a mere 500 hectares in 1950. After the historic frost of 1957, vineyards once again expanded, reaching the present-day area of 6,000 hectares. After this, you have to decipher a parchment, etc. The game can be played in two ways, as a team or alone. Ready to play ‘Unlock Chablis’? The clock starts now!