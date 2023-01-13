What should a resolution for improving wine sales in 2023 look like? “Donâ€™t just sell aspiration”

W

HervÃ© Hannin: In my opinion, customer relations based on clear information about methods, techniques and scientific contributions could be a priority. Selling aspiration is often beneficial, but it does not exclude distributing this kind of information, and conversely, keeping consumers in the dark could even prove dangerous... We are heading towards more technical solutions for coping with climate change, and finding alternatives to plant protection products. This will make the processes more complex, add science and also increase recruitment difficulties. Selling the idealised image of the winegrower with his straw-hat producing wine in a totally ‘natural’ way will be challenging.

We have probably forgotten about consumers and lulled them into numbness, which could create some cognitive dissonance – for example, when a consumer walks past a co-operative winery and doesn't understand that it looks like a dairy with all its stainless steel tanks. The industry could benefit from reconciling itself with consumers, by showing them reasonable things that they can understand about technological developments and, above all, the needs that drive them.