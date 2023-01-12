What should a resolution for improving wine sales in 2023 look like? “Identify how much room for manoeuvre there is”

W

FranÃ§oise BrugiÃ¨re: What seems important to me is to be on the outlook for new opportunities, to try and listen to under-the-radar trends and see what you can do with them. For example, the no-lo segment. I heard on the radio that for some consumers, there is no longer a boundary between wines, beers and ciders – the idea of separate categories should be reviewed. Some winegrowers and co-operative wineries have already begun producing beer. We have to be keyed into trends in order to identify how much room for manoeuvre there is. There is no point in beating ourselves up about things, there are inevitably solutions. We won't resurrect the everyday consumers of the past, but wine is not a lost cause, young people are interested in it. We must work and promote the specific qualities of wine. We must continue the efforts made during the pandemic in terms of digital proximity for example.

A trend causing concern in France is the change in the hospitality industry. In 2022, restaurant activity returned to 2019 levels, but it benefited fast food and home deliveries. These are styles of catering where wine does not sit comfortably. If you consider that the on-trade accounts for a quarter to a third of wine sales in France, this is problematic. The on-trade is still fairly unknown, as there are few monitoring tools, but there is a strong trend towards change. With meals now often eaten standing up or delivered, suitable products need to be identified along with the supporting narrative, both individually and collectively. Are cans one of the solutions? Do we need to work differently with the hospitality industry? Wine and restaurateurs have always had a love-hate relationship. Beer is now served better than wine in restaurants, but the success of brewers did not happen by itself. To improve wine service, the industry must organise itself in a channel where it has legitimacy and put forward new consumption models.