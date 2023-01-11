“Does the wine industry realise the risks of doing nothing?”

I

f the wine industry were to choose just one New Year’s resolution for 2023, it would be the resolution of cyclical and structural crises that threaten the survival of many companies. The challenge is to resolve “issues in the wine market and French overproduction”, sums up JoÃ«l Boueilh, chairman of France’s co-operative winegrowers, who is fully aware of all the uncertainties of the coming year. Due to inflation, wine consumption is likely to fall: “Make no mistake, this year will be a minefield. We're on a knife’s edge”, points out the winegrower from Saint-Mont in South-West France

Although the industry is collectively supporting requests for emergency measures (subsidised grubbing-up, crisis distillation, inventory aid...), it is essential to calibrate those requests to avoid any side effects, claims Boueilh. In addition to emergency measures, “we have a pressing need to work on a roadmap for the French wine industry for the coming years”, he says, advocating “a different route to the one we are heading towards: a wall we are hurtling towards while occasionally honking our horns. We have to be professional and cautious: there are huge expectations among the winegrowers out in the field. We cannot disappoint the grassroots because we speak in their name”.

The industry does not need yet another convention and an umpteenth report, but an overall reappraisal to produce an innovative action plan, according to the chairman of France’s co-operative wineries: “Does the wine industry really realise the risks of doing nothing? Every day we suffer from declining consumption and failure to align with market needs. These are wines that remain in tanks, reds in some places, rosÃ©s in others. The French wine industry is suffering from being overly self-protective”.