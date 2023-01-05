Miguel Torres “would like Spanish wine to find its true place internationally”

Y

There have been many improvements in the quality of Spanish wines over the years. The designations of origin have done a good job and new regions that were inexistent thirty or forty years ago are now making excellent wines. In terms of complexity and the standard of the wines, Spain has improved significantly. In my opinion, exports remain a work in progress: the Spanish do not know how to position their wines in export markets, compared to France or Italy. Both France and Italy are making headway, but Spain is making very little progress in comparison with other countries, for several reasons. It is difficult to achieve the prestige that other countries have achieved over many years. We don't have the excellent level of marketing that Italian wines have. The Italians are very good at positioning their wines in the international marketplace, partly because of the widespread presence of Italian restaurants that promote their wines. The same is true for France, there are French restaurants all over the world. Spain, on the other hand, has very few restaurants. In the major capitals around the world, they come in single digits. So there is still a lot to do.

I'm not overly optimistic. There is still a lot to be done and it is not easy because France and Italy, in particular, are doing a great job. We struggle to keep up with them.

I don't think we have yet reached the point where most wineries are making sustainability an essential part of their policy. Four years ago, we founded a group called International Wineries for Climate Action. The group is a good gauge for showing that there is still a lot to do. Nevertheless, we already have about forty members and almost every week we see positive developments in sustainability. It is clear that progress has been made, but more needs to be done.

There is awareness in the sense that people are seeing the consequences of climate change – the spring frosts, droughts, heat waves, in Spain, but also in France and Italy. I think people are starting to see the catastrophic results of climate change, which are most tangible in the Mediterranean regions. A reaction on our part implies involvement by politicians. I think politicians should have more positive attitudes. I had lunch recently with the leader of the opposition to the Spanish government, and I suggested an agreement be established with the government – as in Sweden – because if there is no agreement between the right and the left-wing parties, between the government and the opposition, any response is virtually impossible. I didn't get an answer, of course, but I hope that one day we will vote knowing that our politicians take this seriously. We need to take unpopular measures. We should stop economic growth and aim for negative growth instead, but at the moment no politician wants to talk about it. In Spain, we don't have a green party, like in France or Germany. Consumers also need to react and choose wines and products that show concern for climate change.

In terms of sustainability, you have criticised organic techniques in the past for their impact on the environment. How do you view organic farming today?

Our aim is to be able to replace copper with another product. My daughter Mireia, who is in charge of innovation at Torres, is working on this and she often talks to me about it. We are also looking forward to the arrival of electric tractors to reduce emissions in organic vineyards. Regenerative viticulture is now improving the quality of the soil and it has been proven that it can store a certain amount of carbon. Maybe one day we can offset one type of farming with the other. Maybe we will have organic viticulture where we can maintain the quality of the soil thanks to regenerative viticulture.

So you have no intention of phasing out organic winegrowing at Torres…

No, not at all. Organic winegrowing has gained traction. In our case, it represents about half of our vineyards.

After many years devoted to sustainability and significant investments at Torres, what are your plans for the future?

We will continue to do our best. Our projects include planting trees, both in Catalonia and in Patagonia, Chile. We have already planted some and our goal is to reach 2 million trees planted by 2030. If everyone started planting trees, we could offset a large part of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Lastly, you were recently awarded the 'Gran Cruz de la Orden Civil del MÃ©rito Alimentario' by the Spanish government. What are your hopes looking forward?

I hope that Spanish wine can find its place, and if it does so by focusing on sustainability that would be even better. I would like this wish to become a reality. I would like Spanish wine to find its true place internationally.