ChÃ¢teauneuf-du-Pape wines give their image a make-over

stablished in 1936, the ChÃ¢teauneuf-du-Pape appellation proudly claims to be “the first AOC”. Despite being France’s oldest appellation, however, its winegrowers are determined to dust off the appellation’s image and give it a make-over. “The thought process was launched several years ago, as our winegrowers regularly share feedback from their customers who feel that, despite its excellent reputation, the image of our AOC is becoming slightly old-fashioned. The desire to rejuvenate it was widely expressed, but without undermining traditions”, explains AmÃ©lie Barrot, chair of the ChÃ¢teauneuf-du-Pape producers’ organisation (ODG). ChÃ¢teauneuf-du-Pape winegrowers have joined forces via a think tank and dedicated steering committee to move the process forward and have now come up with a new visual identity and a new logo for institutional communications.

The result of the process led to “a rethinking of the appellation's legendary logo, which retains the symbolic elements of the tiara and the keys to the ChÃ¢teauneuf-du-Pape wine region, but favours a logo that is simpler and more streamlined”, states a press release. The artwork of the emblazoned bottle, designed in 1937, becomes the sole visual reference found on advertising artwork, superimposed over experiences in the vineyard and the winery. The new promotional strategy, which focuses on the modernity of the appellation, will be rolled out in 2023 in France and in leading export markets. “Two thirds of volumes were exported in 2021, and we aim primarily to win back the French market, particularly the 30-45 age group, as our national customer base is in the older age groups”, says Barrot.