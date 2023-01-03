menu burger
Home / Viticulture / Pinot noir is the most drought-resistant grape variety, and FlorÃ©al the most drought-sensitive

Pinot noir is the most drought-resistant grape variety, and FlorÃ©al the most drought-sensitive

January 03, 2023
Pinot noir is the most drought-resistant grape variety, and FlorÃ©al the most drought-sensitive
Alongside downy and powdery mildew and black rot, Sylvain Delzon encourages his colleagues to include water resistance traits in genetic improvement programmes. “We can crossbreed grape varieties to make them more tolerant to drought”. - crédit photo : Inrae
V

ines are as sensitive to drought as tomatoes. “On average, air bubbles appear in its sap-conducting vessels and prevent them from transporting water when the water potential of the xylem drops below -2.5 MPa”.

And not all varieties are equal when it comes to cavitation. Disease-resistant varieties are the most sensitive to drought. “We tested around thirty own-rooted varieties with the mega-cavitron. With a P50 of -1.8 MPa, representing the water potential leading to a 50% loss of water conductance, FlorÃ©al proved to be the most sensitive, followed by Vidoc and Voltis. Artaban fared better”, said Sylvain Delzon at the latest ‘Vendanges du Savoir’ conference at the CitÃ© du Vin de Bordeaux on December 8.

As a specialist in eco-physiology with the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Inrae), he told the audience that 50 days without any water would be enough to kill FlorÃ©al compared to 150 for Pinot noir with its P50 at -3.5 MPa. Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sylvaner also display good tolerance.

We have shown that vines do not have the ability to repair the embolism and desiccation of their organs”, said Delzon. They act preventatively by closing their stomata as soon as they reach -1 MPa of water potential in order to transpire less.

