Puech Haut extends its foothold in Pic Saint-Loup by buying Mas de lâ€™Oncle

cclaimed Languedoc wine producer GÃ©rard Bru of Puech Haut has increased his vineyard holdings to 230 hectares divided between the different properties owned by his operating and marketing company. This follows his latest acquisition – Mas de l'Oncle, located in the village of Lauret, at the foot of the Pic Saint-Loup mountain. Although the purchase actually became effective on 14 August, it was only at the beginning of December that the notoriously low-profile GÃ©rard Bru confirmed the takeover, as announced by French wine magazine Terre de Vins.

“It's not a new deal”, explained Puech Haut’s managing director Denis Gigault. “We knew that the property was for sale and worked on the deal for many months before we were able to finalise the purchase of some of its assets – around ten hectares of certified organic vines in the Pic Saint-Loup appellation area, the winemaking equipment, the customer database and the buildings”. The inventories as well as 10 hectares of vines located in Caux, near PÃ©zenas, were not taken over by Puech Haut at the time of the sale. The company operating Mas de l'Oncle had been in receivership since July 2021, after suspending payments in January 2021.

Combing Domaine de Lavabre, located in Claret and bought in 2017, and the twenty or so hectares of vines in the village of FontanÃ¨s, the Puech Haut group now has almost 70 hectares of vineyards in the Pic Saint-Loup appellation area. “The fact that the Mas de l'Oncle winery is located in the middle of these two other vineyards was an important factor and will allow us to produce all our Pic Saint-Loup wines in the same place”, continues Gigault. At least as important is the modern new winery, designed by famed architect Rudy Ricciotti and completed in 2017. In order to cut all ties with the history of the previous owner, GÃ©rard Bru has chosen to rename his new property. Mas de l'Oncle has now been superseded by Mas du BÃ©lier, a nod to the distinctive ram’s head symbol of ChÃ¢teau Puech Haut.