Home / Commerce/Gestion / €24,000 for a double magnum of this 1982 Grand Cru Classé

€24,000 for a double magnum of this 1982 Grand Cru Classé

By Vitisphere November 24, 2022
â‚¬24,000 for a double magnum of this 1982 Grand Cru ClassÃ©
Each piece has been made in a unique way, like a massive pebble enveloping and covering each example of the vintage.Â  - crédit photo : ChÃ¢teau Ducru-Beaucaillou
A

n exceptional wine deserves an exceptional case. Mirroring the 1982 anniversary label released by ChÃ¢teau Dauzan, the 1982 vintage is also celebrated by ChÃ¢teau Ducru-Beaucaillou in a tribute to the year that led to a step change in wine appreciation by critics. “Bruno-EugÃ¨ne Borie, the proprietor-winegrower at ChÃ¢teau Ducru-Beaucaillou, is passionate about contemporary art and design. He has tasked designer Alain Ellouz, an expert stone craftsman and light designer, with producing an exquisite case for an exceptional wine, a double magnum of 1982 ChÃ¢teau Ducru-Beaucaillou”, announces a press release.

This is limited edition taken to the extreme, with just 33 numbered iterations, including 3 reserved for the chÃ¢teau. The Saint-Julien Grand Cru ClassÃ© will showcase this iconic vintage in a livery of light and alabaster, echoing its name ‘beau caillou’ or beautiful stone. For its collection of 1982 double magnums, ChÃ¢teau Ducru-Beaucaillou has taken the idea of the ‘beautiful stone’, home to its vineyards, to its logical conclusion by encasing the bottle in a light-filled gift box, halfway between a pebble and an egg.

The alabaster box, produced by the artist Alain Ellouz's craft workshop, is as much a sculpture as a case, designed to showcase the wine it accompanies. Complete with light effects, the box is a testament to the skills of the artisans, who were able to transform soft alabaster into a resistant vessel which plays on the ability of the rock to diffuse light. With a minimum retail price of €24,000, only a privileged few will get a taste of this collector's item.

All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
