menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Gens du vin / Hospices de Beaune-born sommelier wins Franceâ€™s Best Sommelier 2022 title

Hospices de Beaune-born sommelier wins Franceâ€™s Best Sommelier 2022 title

By Vitisphere November 18, 2022
Read later
Share
Hospices de Beaune-born sommelier wins Franceâ€™s Best Sommelier 2022 title
For the French sommelier profession, the next big event is hosting the World's Best Sommelier competition, from 7 to 12 February 2023 during the Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris trade show. - crédit photo : Le Crillon
X

avier Thuizat, head sommelier of the Ã‰crin restaurant (Crillon hotel, Paris VIII), won the title of France’s Best Sommelier organised by the Union des Sommeliers de France (UDSF) at the EquipHotel trade fair at Porte de Versailles, Paris, on Sunday 6 November. After joining the Crillon Hotel in 2017, Thuizat became responsible for restoring the wine cellar after it was closed for renovations and for auctioning off most of its fine wines, with just 2,000 bottles kept. With over 2,200 listings and 38,000 bottles now under his responsibility, the sommelier has expertise in Michelin-starred restaurants, after working for “fifteen years as a sommelier with Bernard Loiseau, then at Le Meurice with Pierre Gagniaire, followed by the Peninsula”, says a press release from Le Crillon (Rosewood Hotels & Resorts group). His employer refers to him as “vineyard born and bred” – Thuizat was indeed “born at the Hospices de Beaune”. An expert on Burgundy’s ‘climats’, “I am fortunate to work in a profession that I love and to promote an environment and professionals that I have known since I was a child”, says France’s Best Sommelier in a press release, specifying that one of his passions is sake, a Japanese spirit for which he is an ambassador in France.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Suisse - CDI
Afrique du sud - Stage
Belgique - Stage
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis - CDI
Italie - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé