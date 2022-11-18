Hospices de Beaune-born sommelier wins Franceâ€™s Best Sommelier 2022 title

X

avier Thuizat, head sommelier of the Ã‰crin restaurant (Crillon hotel, Paris VIII), won the title of France’s Best Sommelier organised by the Union des Sommeliers de France (UDSF) at the EquipHotel trade fair at Porte de Versailles, Paris, on Sunday 6 November. After joining the Crillon Hotel in 2017, Thuizat became responsible for restoring the wine cellar after it was closed for renovations and for auctioning off most of its fine wines, with just 2,000 bottles kept. With over 2,200 listings and 38,000 bottles now under his responsibility, the sommelier has expertise in Michelin-starred restaurants, after working for “fifteen years as a sommelier with Bernard Loiseau, then at Le Meurice with Pierre Gagniaire, followed by the Peninsula”, says a press release from Le Crillon (Rosewood Hotels & Resorts group). His employer refers to him as “vineyard born and bred” – Thuizat was indeed “born at the Hospices de Beaune”. An expert on Burgundy’s ‘climats’, “I am fortunate to work in a profession that I love and to promote an environment and professionals that I have known since I was a child”, says France’s Best Sommelier in a press release, specifying that one of his passions is sake, a Japanese spirit for which he is an ambassador in France.