menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Commerce/Gestion / One female French negociant believes in “growth of the alcohol-free wine category through higher price points”

One female French negociant believes in “growth of the alcohol-free wine category through higher price points”

By Vitisphere November 17, 2022
Read later
Share
One female French negociant believes in “growth of the alcohol-free wine category through higher price points”
With revenue of 13 million euros in 2021, Chavin has a strong export presence (80% of its business), with a 50/50 ratio between wines and alcohol-free drinks. - crédit photo : Chavin
W

hether we’re talking about de-alcoholised or alcohol-free wines, “You can't say that it's a niche. It's no longer a trend that is rising today and will fall tomorrow. We're still seeing annual growth of +30%”, points out Mathilde Boulachin, the founding CEO of the Chavin wine company, which has been based in BÃ©ziers since 2012. The firm buys must and wines and markets both non-fermented drinks made from must (using maceration/infusion techniques) and partially/fully de-alcoholised wines (using centrifugation) with flash-pasteurisation stabilisation (through a tunnel at 60°C). The challenge is to meet everyone’s needs, which vary in traditional wine producing countries (where the preference is for de-alcoholised wines as a non-alcoholic alternative) and new consumer countries (which are looking for a sensory experience), explains Boulachin, whose main objective is to provide drinks for socialising.

The price range for the company’s drinks with little or no alcohol – or no/lo – is extensive, from a sparkling Florentina Spritz at €4.99 (organic, with no sulphites...) to a premium alcohol-free organic Pierre ZÃ©ro Signature at €20. This type of high-end positioning is still uncommon – Barton & Guestier also have an alcohol-free wine selling for €29. “Focusing on development of the non-alcoholic wine category by adding value, from the top, is worthwhile. I'm in favour of premiumisation so that a pyramid can be created”, says Boulachin, who believes the trend is moving upmarket, due to France’s image and greater acceptance of non-alcoholic wine: “like serving classic coffee or decaffeinated. I want to be able to provide the end consumer with a wine list and a cellar of alcohol-free alternatives. A non-alcoholic drinks list allows people who don't like alcohol, older people who have stopped drinking or pregnant women who can't drink, etc. to socialise”.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Suisse - CDI
Afrique du sud - Stage
Belgique - Stage
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis - CDI
Italie - CDI
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé