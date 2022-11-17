One female French negociant believes in “growth of the alcohol-free wine category through higher price points”

W

hether we’re talking about de-alcoholised or alcohol-free wines, “You can't say that it's a niche. It's no longer a trend that is rising today and will fall tomorrow. We're still seeing annual growth of +30%”, points out Mathilde Boulachin, the founding CEO of the Chavin wine company, which has been based in BÃ©ziers since 2012. The firm buys must and wines and markets both non-fermented drinks made from must (using maceration/infusion techniques) and partially/fully de-alcoholised wines (using centrifugation) with flash-pasteurisation stabilisation (through a tunnel at 60°C). The challenge is to meet everyone’s needs, which vary in traditional wine producing countries (where the preference is for de-alcoholised wines as a non-alcoholic alternative) and new consumer countries (which are looking for a sensory experience), explains Boulachin, whose main objective is to provide drinks for socialising.

The price range for the company’s drinks with little or no alcohol – or no/lo – is extensive, from a sparkling Florentina Spritz at €4.99 (organic, with no sulphites...) to a premium alcohol-free organic Pierre ZÃ©ro Signature at €20. This type of high-end positioning is still uncommon – Barton & Guestier also have an alcohol-free wine selling for €29. “Focusing on development of the non-alcoholic wine category by adding value, from the top, is worthwhile. I'm in favour of premiumisation so that a pyramid can be created”, says Boulachin, who believes the trend is moving upmarket, due to France’s image and greater acceptance of non-alcoholic wine: “like serving classic coffee or decaffeinated. I want to be able to provide the end consumer with a wine list and a cellar of alcohol-free alternatives. A non-alcoholic drinks list allows people who don't like alcohol, older people who have stopped drinking or pregnant women who can't drink, etc. to socialise”.