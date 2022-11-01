A handbook for advocacy and awareness-raising against sexism in the wine industry

T

he In Vino Femina comic book by Alessandra Fottorino and CÃ©line Pernot-Burlet, published by Hachette, illustrates the challenges of achieving equality in the wine industry. We asked its authors to explain more.

You write that it is “urgent to denounce the inappropriate behaviour of certain members of the wine industry”, but you point out that “exposing them often means being made to look hysterical, becoming a crude caricature and sometimes suffering a tide of hatred and sick comments on social media”. Although it would be beneficial, can there be healthy, level-headed debate on sexist and sexual violence in the wine industry?

Alessandra Fottorino: By writing this book, CÃ©line and I are convinced that debate is possible by taking a more light-hearted approach. The questions are directed at us. The subject is equality, nothing else.

CÃ©line Pernot-Burlet: Not all men behave inappropriately. We show those who act in a simple, normal way. And we show that men are outraged at this behaviour, which turns the trend around.

You note that sexist remarks are tinged with a kind of well-meaning paternalism, making them more insidious. You suggest ways of turning the situation around – is humour the way to avoid conflictual situations?

Alessandra Fottorino: It's complicated. The normal answer would be that you shouldn't side-step the issue. But as far as I'm concerned, I've learned as a woman to do so, so that at the end of the day my mind is not full of anger. My sense of humour has allowed me to do this. The remarks are not that well-meaning, they maintain a form of patriarchal control.

From the Marc Sibard affair to the Bettane & Desseauve caricature you mention in the book, the issue of sexism in the wine industry seems less taboo. Can we talk about a post-me too era in the wine industry, mirroring French society?

Alessandra Fottorino: We can talk about a post-me too period. What is great is that it allows young women not to accept certain behaviours and to send a signal out to men about their disrespectful behaviour. I wanted to turn the spotlight on the Marc Sibard case, which has received so little coverage in the industry and its media. The women who had the courage to take the case to court were shunned. When the behaviour goes too far, women are side-tracked, raked over the coals, when the case has to be brought to justice.

Alessandra Fottorino, you talk about your success in “fully establishing yourself as a woman of wine”. You achieved this through your own wine cellar/bar, but what advice would you give to others? Should they look to role models?

Alessandra Fottorino: The women we talk about in the book are all inspirational role models. Isabelle Perraud, a winegrower in Beaujolais, strives for sound, organic wines, but also for equality – which puts her in a tricky position. The sommelier and French candidate for the World’s Best Sommelier title in 2023, Pascaline Lepeltier is also a model of empowerment. Empowerment happens every day. Today I see young women, agents and sommeliers, who are less afraid than I was 15 years ago.