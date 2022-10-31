Interest in partial dealcoholisation among PGI producers is burgeoning

S

purred on by lower alcohol content and a booming range of alcohol-free products, the success of the beer industry is stoking a desire within the wine industry to lower ABVs. European regulation 2021/2117 paves the way for partial dealcoholisation of up to 0.5% ABV for wines with a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). “Alcohol levels could already be brought down by up to 20% through dealcoholisation”, points out Caroline Blot, head of the wine, spirits and cider division of the National Institute for Origin and Quality (INAO).

For the new provisions, “it will be up to each producers’ organisation to choose. Each one will base its choice regarding the regulations on its markets”, comments Ã‰ric Paul, chairman of INAO's PGI wine committee, who confirmed that the challenge was about preserving product styles in terms of aroma. “I think we need to move forward quickly on this”, adds GÃ©rard Bancillon, chairman of France’s PGI federation, emphasising that “the trade is starting to ask for them, which was not the case before” and that “we need to offer products that are easier to drink. Without adding water, it would be a wine-based flavoured drink (like rosÃ©s with grapefruit), which no longer work”.

“We can sense interest from the marketplace”, points out Paul, who still considers it premature to mention the producers’ organisations that are interested: “There is interest, there are people who are thinking about it”. INAO has not received any applications to date, says Blot. Mathilde Bouchalin, CEO of BÃ©ziers-based Chavin since 2012, specialises in de-alcoholised wines. She does not expect the category to rapidly catch on for PDO and PGI wines: “It is still too early. There is a huge difference between what is said and what is done. But I am very happy that the European Union is discussing this. The concept is gaining traction”.