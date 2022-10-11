Sparkling Wine Forum, a new event focusing on sparkling wine innovations

I

n conjunction with Italian company Vinidea (Enoforum, Infowine.com), Effevent is launching a new seminar on 15 December focusing on innovation across the value chain for the sparkling wine industry. Effevent’s shareholders include the NGPA group, owner of the Vitisphere website, and it already organises the VITeff trade fair. Held at the Reims-Bezannes Village by CA, the first Sparkling Wine Forum aims to “bridge the gap between research and economic development and innovation across the entire spectrum of the industry, from viticulture and the environment to winemaking, marketing and consumer expectations”, says a press release.

“The sparkling wine market is growing exponentially, accounting for 22% of all wine exports by value in 2021. It seemed important to us to take part in the event by galvanising the support of our international network and relaying the contents of the Sparkling Wine Forum to a broad-ranging global audience”, confirms Vinidea's head of training, Giuliano Boni.

Although the line-up of speakers is still being finalised by the five experts on the event's scientific committee, the topics to be discussed will certainly revolve around major industry issues, “such as the threat posed by global warming in preserving acidity and freshness”, says the press release. The seminar will focus on the following question: How can sparkling wines cope with climate change?