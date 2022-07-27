“The wine industry must learn from climate change and not just be a bystander every year”

O

ne industry that is fully aware of climate change is farming in general and winegrowing in particular, claimed Bernard Angelras, chairman of the French Vine and Wine Institute (IFV). “We are a pragmatic profession where not adapting to change is just not an option”. As France’s 2022 vintage undergoes a heat wave, the latest in a long series, Angelras stressed that few winegrowers are aware of the multiple and unexpected impacts that climate change will have on their profession.

As a winegrower in CostiÃ¨res-de-NÃ®mes, he commented on the disruption to vineyard work over the summer caused by soaring temperatures. The mercury is too high during the day, but doesn’t fall in the morning or even by night. “Diurnal shift is lower. We will need to find new ways of managing vineyards over the summer, ways that take into account neighbouring houses and reduce noise and possible tensions. Equipment will need to be adapted to cope with high temperatures”, he said, offering a cursory appraisal of future requirements.

Angelras feels “the wine industry must learn from climate change and not discover every year that there is frost in the spring, that hail storms follow hot spells, that there is a drought in the summer, and so on. These phenomena will no longer be one-offs”. Faced with climate change, “we have now established the facts and have some ideas going forward”, stressed Angelras.