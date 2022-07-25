Sancerre looks forward to a great crop

A

cross the vineyards of Sancerre, harvest prospects are looking increasingly good as harvesting draws nearer. “We don't usually have any issues with water and also we had heavy rains that brought between 120 and 200 mm of rainfall depending on the area over just one week, so there won't be any problems with water stress”, said a confident FranÃ§ois Dal, viticulture advisor at Sicavac, the marketing board’s technical support body for vineyards in the Centre-Loire region.

This summer, “fruit set was great with higher cluster load this year, so it will take longer for the grapes to ripen. Ripening is 4 to 5 days behind 2020, so the harvest should start at the beginning of September”, said Dal.

Hail affected most parts of France and Sancerre was no exception, though the affected area was very localised in the southern part of the appellation. “About forty hectares of vines suffered 60 to 80% crop losses”, explained Dal, who also confirmed that the current trend for the appellation both for quality and quantity was very positive, barring any disruption in the growing cycle between now and harvesting.